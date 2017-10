Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India explores opportunities to operate flight to Tel Aviv from Mumbai As per the PTI report, Air India Ltd is examining the possibility of operating flights from Mumbai to Tel Aviv as the carrier weighs various options amid issues of overflying rights, a senior airline official said. While the flagship carrier has been expanding its international presence, efforts to restart services to Israel are yet to take off. There were plans to commence the flight to Tel Aviv earlier this year.

