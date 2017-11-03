Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India Express to operate thrice weekly flight to Singapore from Coimbatore As per the Hindu Business Line report, Air India Express, the wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, will operate three flights a week on Delhi-Coimbatore-Singapore sector starting November 18, K Shyam Sundar, CEO, Air India Express said. Making a formal announcement here on Wednesday, the Sundar said the flight would depart from Coimbatore at 11.15 pm and land at Singapore at 6.15 am (Singapore time) the following day. In the return direction, it will depart from Singapore at 10.40 am and land at Coimbatore at 12.30 pm.



The Delhi-Coimbatore-Singapore flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He added that the carrier would explore linking Coimbatore to the Gulf “as soon as resources permit”.



Hailing the announcement, Vanitha Mohan, Convenor, Kongu Global Forum, appealed to the CEO of Air India Express to consider making the existing thrice weekly flight to Singapore a daily service. The Forum also sought a direct Air India flight from Coimbatore to Delhi every morning and a return flight every evening to help international passengers travelling to and from Europe.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter