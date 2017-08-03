Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India Express to start Madurai-Singapore direct flight in September As per the Hindu report, Air India Express will start its Madurai-Singapore direct flight from September 15 with its ticket booking opened last evening. “Madurai-Singapore sector has a very good traffic potential. A large number of Tamils, who have settled down in the island nation, regularly visit their ancestral home in the southern hinterland close to Madurai and for pilgrimage in southern districts,”said K. Shyamsundar, CEO, Air India Express. Besides, the same flight would provide a non-stop service between New Delhi and Madurai. Shyamsundar said that flight timings on both New Delhi-Madurai and Madurai-Singapore sectors are very convenient for the passengers.



“Those who leave Delhi at 7 p.m. can reach Madurai at 10.15 p.m., just the right time to hit the bed,” he added. N. Sriram, Chairman, TourIST (Tour in South Tamil Nadu) Forum of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that now the ethnic Tamils from Singapore could visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and four of the six abodes of Lord Murugan located in Madurai, Palani and Tiruchendur.



The lowest one-way fare between Madurai and Singapore was INR 7,900. Air India Express would fly a Boeing- 737-800 aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 to 189 in an all economy class, he added. The new flight service would bring down the fare to Singapore, evident from the immediate reaction from IndiGo which reduced its one-way fare to INR 4,600 on Madurai-Singapore flight with transit in Chennai, he added. Similarly, Jet Airways had brought down its oneway fare to INR 6,700 on the same route.

