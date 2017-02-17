Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India inducts first A320neo into its fleet With an aim to bolster its capacity in the domestic market, Air India yesterday inducted the first Airbus A320neo aircraft into its fleet. The Airbus A320neo aircraft has a configuration of 162 seats, including 12 seats in the business class. This aircraft is fuel efficient and is the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait-headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company. With this development, Air India has become the first CFM-powered neo operator in India, the airline said in a press release.



Air India plans to induct 29 A320 neo aircraft into its fleet by 2019. The A320neo will join Air India’s existing fleet of 66 A320 family aircraft, elevating Air India’s fleet size to 138 planes.



Air India, today, flies one of the youngest, state-of-the-art, fleet of aircraft comprising a mix of the wide-body Boeing B777s, B747s, its latest acquisition the B787 Dreamliner and the narrow body Airbus A321s, A320s and A319 aircraft.



