 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Monday, 20 February, 2017, 19 : 00 PM [IST]

Air India inducts first A320neo into its fleet
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Air India inducted the first Airbus A320neo aircraft into its fleet recently. The Airbus A320neo aircraft has a seat configuration of 162 seats including 12 seats in the business class. This aircraft is fuel efficient and is the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company. Air India thus becomes the first CFM powered NEO operator in India.

The carrier plans to induct 29 A320 neo aircraft into its fleet by 2019. The A320neo will join Air India’s existing fleet of 66 A320 family aircraft thus making Air India’s fleet size to 138 planes.

It flies one of the youngest, state-of-the-art, fleet of aircraft comprising a mix of the wide-body Boeing B777s, B747s, its latest acquisition- the B787 Dreamliner and the narrow body Airbus A321s, A320s and A319 aircraft.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd