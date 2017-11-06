 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Monday, 06 November, 2017, 11 : 30 AM [IST]

Air India likely to sell two properties to SBI; may earn nearly INR 50 crore
Scouting for funds, Air India Ltd is in advanced discussions with public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) for sale of at least two residential properties that could fetch nearly INR 50 crore, people close to the ongoing discussions said. Saddled with more than INR 50,000 crore debt, Air India recently sought loans worth over INR 1,500 crore to meet working capital requirements. Against the backdrop of the severe financial crunch, the airline's talks with the SBI assumes significance in terms of raising additional monetary resources.

Source: PTI
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd