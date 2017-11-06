Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India looking to raise USD 535 million loan to purchase 3 Boeing aircraft National carrier Air India Ltd is looking to raise loans worth USD 535 million to finance acquisition of three Boeing planes, including two aircraft that will be used for ferrying VVIPs, a senior airline official said. However, the disinvestment-bound carrier has reduced the required loan amount by around USD 20 million in less than three weeks after floating a tender where it had sought loan up to USD 555 million for buying the three aircraft. The delivery of the three B777-300 ER planes is scheduled to be completed in February next year, with two expected to be bought in January.



Source: PTI Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter