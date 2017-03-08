Air India marks International Women’s Day by flying ‘All Women Operated’ flights

Celebrating International Women’s Day in a historic
way, Air India is flying more than 10 all women crew flights on its
international and domestic routes from February 26 to March 8, 2017.
On this occasion, the incredible women of Air India operated all
type of wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet. Not only this, Air
India is going to organize a unique tour from Delhi to Agra for those
women who have never flown in spite of their engagement with aviation
sector from many years. In the series to create history, Air India
operated round the world flight on Delhi-SFO-Delhi sector. To celebrate
this achievement, a ceremony was organized and crew members of these
flights were felicitated by the Air India.
Ashwani Lohani, CMD,
Air India said, “Each person and every society must respect women. It is
a moment of absolute pride and honor for Air Indians that our women
employees are writing their names in the annals of the aviation sector
on a global scale. I would like to congratulate our women crew on
creating history by operating first ever all women operated flight
around the world and other flight on various routes.”