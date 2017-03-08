Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India marks International Women’s Day by flying ‘All Women Operated’ flights Celebrating International Women’s Day in a historic way, Air India is flying more than 10 all women crew flights on its international and domestic routes from February 26 to March 8, 2017.



On this occasion, the incredible women of Air India operated all type of wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet. Not only this, Air India is going to organize a unique tour from Delhi to Agra for those women who have never flown in spite of their engagement with aviation sector from many years. In the series to create history, Air India operated round the world flight on Delhi-SFO-Delhi sector. To celebrate this achievement, a ceremony was organized and crew members of these flights were felicitated by the Air India.



Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India said, "Each person and every society must respect women. It is a moment of absolute pride and honor for Air Indians that our women employees are writing their names in the annals of the aviation sector on a global scale. I would like to congratulate our women crew on creating history by operating first ever all women operated flight around the world and other flight on various routes."



