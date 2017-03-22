Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India plans to provide free Wi-Fi on domestic flights As per an India Infoline report, Air India Ltd is planning to provide Wi-Fi facility to the passengers of its Airbus A-320 planes, which are the mainstay of its domestic operations. According to CMD, Ashwani Lohani, Air India is planning to have Wi-Fi on board and will take the approval of manufacturers for installing Wi-Fi. Although the exact date has not been fixed, they are looking to start by June –July 2017.



As the connection will be free, it may start with basic pack and further move to paid subscription. If this development comes into force, this will be the first time when an Indian aviation player is offering Wi-Fi. (Source: India Infoline)



