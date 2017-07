Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India plans to woo premium passengers with new menu According to a PTI report, a variety of wines, mocktails for teetotallers and regional cuisine—this is Air India's recipe for wooing business and first class passengers on international flights, according to its spokesperson. The proposal comes after the ministry of civil aviation instructed personnel from Air India's catering division to "spend more to fill the aircraft" during a meeting last month, said an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

