Air India starts daily flight between Jaipur and Lucknow

According to a report in The DNA, Air India has started its daily flight between Jaipur and Lucknow from yesterday. AI launched this flight under its subsidiary company for a regional flight, Alliance Air. At Jaipur international airport, the first flight took off for Lucknow at 7:15 am . Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India, Jaideep Singh Balhara, Director, Jaipur International Airport and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.





As per the schedule, Alliance Air’s flight number 9I-691 from Jaipur will fly at 5:55 am and arrive Lucknow at 7:30 in the morning. Similarly, flight 9I-6912 from Lucknow will fly at 4:25 pm and reach Jaipur at 6:10 pm. The fare for these flights will start fromINR. 1874. It is worth to mention that this monsoon, Jaipur International Airport will be showered with new flights on its runway. Earlier from July 1, Spicejet has started three new flights including one flight for Guwahati and 2 flights for Hyderabad. Apart from the Alliance Air, Jet Airways is also going to start Lucknow flight from Jaipur on July 16. In fact, Jet Airways will start 4 new flights from Jaipur to Lucknow, Udaipur, Indore and Delhi.