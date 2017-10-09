 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Monday, 09 October, 2017, 09 : 30 AM [IST]

Air India subsidiary AIESL inks MRO MoU with SIAEC
As per a PTI report, Air India's subsidiary AIESL has forged a partnership with Singapore Airlines' engineering arm, as AIESL seeks to get a foothold in the global MRO market besides tapping the local business. Under a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) last week, the two "will collaborate to offer line maintenance and ancillary services at various airports in India as well as engineering training".

Besides, the two companies will offer a wider spectrum of services and customised packages to domestic and foreign airlines operating in and out of India, AIESL said.

According to a recent industry report, the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market is estimated to reach to 85.4 billion by 2021, whereas a KPMG report last year had projected the domestic market to touch USD 5.2 billion by 2026.

"The partnership will help us grow in the international market where we don't have any presence at present while the SIAEC will have an opportunity to tap the huge local business here with us," H R Jagannath, CEO, AIESL said. (Source: PTI)
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd