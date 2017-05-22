Air India to connect Delhi and Stockholm with Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Air India announced non-stop flight services
between Delhi and Stockholm, starting from August 15, 2017. The services
will be operated thrice a week - Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – with
each flight roughly having 8-hour duration. The flight will depart from
Delhi at 1400 hrs (IST) and arrive in Stockholm at 1820 hrs (CET). The
return flight will leave Stockholm at 2100 hrs (CET) and reach Delhi the
next morning.
Making the announcement, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman & Managing
Director, Air India said, “As part of Air India’s international route
network expansion plans, we are happy to announce the Delhi-Stockholm
direct flight from August 15, 2017. The flight will be operated thrice a
week on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.”
On her two-day visit to India Ann Linde, Minister for EU Affairs
and Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Govt. of Sweden, said, “This
comes at a very positive time in our relations and will continue to
strengthen our partnership for the future. We appreciate the importance
it will have for our bilateral relations, especially for
people-to-people relations, for tourism in both directions, for students
and for business and investment.”
Kristina Ösund, Interim CEO, Visit Sweden said, “For us, India
is a market with great potential for Swedish Tourism. During the last
five years more and more Indians chose Sweden as their holiday
destination. Beautiful nature, unique experiences such as the Northern
lights, and its progressive lifestyle makes Sweden an exciting emerging
destination for Indian travellers. We look forward to a further growth
of the tourism from India to Sweden.”
Incoming traffic from India to Sweden has grown over the years.
In 2016, Sweden had 175,088 bednights (commercial overnight stays) from
India as per the statistics from Tillväxtverket (the Swedish Agency for
Economic and Regional Growth) which was 128% up from the bednights
registered in 2011.