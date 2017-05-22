Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India to connect Delhi and Stockholm with Boeing 787 Dreamliner Air India announced non-stop flight services between Delhi and Stockholm, starting from August 15, 2017. The services will be operated thrice a week - Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – with each flight roughly having 8-hour duration. The flight will depart from Delhi at 1400 hrs (IST) and arrive in Stockholm at 1820 hrs (CET). The return flight will leave Stockholm at 2100 hrs (CET) and reach Delhi the next morning.



Making the announcement, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman & Managing Director, Air India said, “As part of Air India’s international route network expansion plans, we are happy to announce the Delhi-Stockholm direct flight from August 15, 2017. The flight will be operated thrice a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.”



On her two-day visit to India Ann Linde, Minister for EU Affairs and Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Govt. of Sweden, said, “This comes at a very positive time in our relations and will continue to strengthen our partnership for the future. We appreciate the importance it will have for our bilateral relations, especially for people-to-people relations, for tourism in both directions, for students and for business and investment.”



Kristina Ösund, Interim CEO, Visit Sweden said, “For us, India is a market with great potential for Swedish Tourism. During the last five years more and more Indians chose Sweden as their holiday destination. Beautiful nature, unique experiences such as the Northern lights, and its progressive lifestyle makes Sweden an exciting emerging destination for Indian travellers. We look forward to a further growth of the tourism from India to Sweden.”



Incoming traffic from India to Sweden has grown over the years. In 2016, Sweden had 175,088 bednights (commercial overnight stays) from India as per the statistics from Tillväxtverket (the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth) which was 128% up from the bednights registered in 2011.



