Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India to connect Pune to Chandigarh from January 16 Air India will now commence a direct flight to Chandigarh from Pune to for the first time from January 16, 2017. This new flight is a move to promote regional connectivity by the national carrier. The flight, AI 813 will take off from Chandigarh at 10.50 am and arrive in Pune at 1.20 pm.



The return flight AI 814 from Pune will depart at 2 am and land in Chandigarh at 4.30 pm on all days except Saturday and Sunday. The non-stop flight will operate with an Airbus A-320 aircraft on the Pune-Chandigarh-Pune route. It will provide a much needed connectivity between the cities.



