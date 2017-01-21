Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India will register operational profit in the current fiscal: Jayant Sinha As per the PTI report, Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India on Friday expressed confidence that national carrier Air India will register operational profit in the current fiscal. “The civil aviation sector in the country is growing by 20 to 25 % and the sector has tremendous potential for growth,” he said. Asked about the impact of demonetisation on the sector, Sinha said there was no impact, rather the sector has recorded an increase in the passenger traffic by over 23.5 % in December, 2016.



To a query on whether demonetisation would affect the performance of Air India, which had earned a profit of INR 1,105 crore in the last financial year, but posted losses in the first two quarters of the current fiscal, the minister expressed confidence that it would register an operational profit even in the current fiscal. “Across sectors, performance in first two quarters of a financial year remains low, while the performance records higher in the next two quarters,” he said claiming even in the last fiscal, Air India posted losses in the first two quarters, but bounced back to earn a profit. However, Air India's performance would also depend on fuel prices, the minister said.



