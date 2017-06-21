Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air Lease Corporation signs firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft Los Angeles-based aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Air show, stated a release. The incremental order takes the number of aircraft which ALC has taken delivery of or ordered from Airbus to 279, of which 70 are wide bodies and 209 single-aisles.



“The market for A321neos is strong and our customers want more aircraft. This latest order for additional NEOs will fill our customer placement commitments,” said John L. Plueger, CEO and President, Air Lease Corporation.



"The A321neo is delivering substantial fuel burn savings and that is good for the bottom line for operators and for lessors alike. Unbeatable operating economics married with the best in class comfort levels makes the NEO the aircraft of choice – after all 60% market share speaks for itself," said John Leahy, COO, Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft."



