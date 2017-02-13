Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air Namibia & Turkish Airlines sign codeshare agreement Air Namibia (SW) and Turkish Airlines (TK) signed a codeshare agreement which will be effective as from March 1, covering routes between Turkey and Namibia and set to expand the travel opportunities for the passengers of two airlines.



The signing ceremony took place at Turkish Airlines’ Headquarters in Istanbul. Namibia Deputy Minister of Works & Transport Sankwasa James Sankwasa and Turkish Airlines Deputy Chairman and CEO, Bilal Eksi signed the deal in the presence of senior officials from both sides.



This new codeshare agreement is bound to broaden the commercial partnership between two companies and their respective countries. At the same time, passengers of both airlines will be given more travel options between Namibia and Turkey.



Under the terms of the agreement, Air Namibia and Turkish Airlines are planning to place codes on unilateral flights of SW on Windhoek – Johannesburg v.v. / Windhoek – Frankfurt v.v., and unilateral flights of TK on Istanbul – Johannesburg v.v. / Istanbul – Frankfurt v.v. Also it has been considered that, when SW introduces the Windhoek – Istanbul v.v. flights in future, this codeshare agreement will be expanded by placing the code to include beyond Istanbul flights.



“Air Namibia is a small airline and in order to improve its competitiveness in this high competitive industry, it is important to have a strategic partner, as Turkish Airlines who placed on the top to become a partner with. We believe that this will be just one of the many areas of cooperation between Turkish Airlines and Air Namibia,” stated Sankwasa.



"We are pleased to sign this codeshare agreement with Air Namibia and aim to improve our partnership to maximise the travel opportunities offered our passengers through our flight networks. Air Namibia continues its expanding successfully, and we believe that this partnership between Turkish Airlines and Air Namibia will bring benefit to both carriers, not only from a commercial perspective, but also in cultural interactions between Turkey and Namibia while promoting business travel between two countries," said Eksi.



