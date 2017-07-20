Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air New Zealand brings out its latest safety video ‘A Fantastical Journey’ Air New Zealand has teamed up with American actors Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. for its latest safety video 'A Fantastical Journey'. The video is an Alice in Wonderland inspired adventure featuring a number of iconic locations throughout New Zealand including the Southern Alps, Otago – including Dunedin and the Moeraki Boulders, the Conway River in Canterbury, Wellington, Mt Taranaki, Waitomo Caves, Rotorua, Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel, Tolaga Bay north of Gisborne, White Island and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.



Jodi Williams, General Manager - Global Brand and Content Marketing, Air New Zealand, said, “'A Fantastical Journey' will put all eyes on New Zealand by showcasing some of the best the country has to offer. With the help of Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. our latest safety video takes viewers on a journey taking in New Zealand’s stunning beauty, incredible culture, friendly people and amazing flora and fauna, while also sharing the airline’s key safety messages."



“We’ve taken a different approach creatively with our latest safety video, working closely with our creative agency True, and Auckland-based production company Assembly throughout the process on the special effects to help take people on a magical tour of the country,” Williams added.





