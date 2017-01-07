Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air passenger traffic records 19% increase in November 2016: ICRA During November 2016, the air passenger traffic in India stood at 22.6 million, exhibiting a substantial growth of 19% over November 2015. During eight months of FY2017, the passenger traffic has reported a y-o-y growth of 19%, aircraft traffic has grown by 15%.



Harsh Jagnani, Vice President and Sector Head for corporate ratings, ICRA Limited elaborated, “November 2016 reported slight moderation in total passenger traffic growth on m-o-m basis and y-o-y basis, however, the growth remains healthy (3% m-o-m and 19% y-o-y) reflecting the continuing overall positive growth trajectory. The passenger traffic growth in November has been driven primarily by significant y-o-y increase in domestic passengers (22%), which constitute over 78% of the total passenger traffic in the country as of November 2016. The aircraft traffic growth also reported slight moderation on y-o-y basis, however on m-o-m basis it reported decline of 2% in November 2016 as against 7% growth in October 2016.”



The domestic traffic (both passenger and aircraft) continues to dominate the total traffic with domestic passenger traffic and domestic aircraft traffic reporting a 22% and 16% y-o-y increase respectively in November 2016, significantly higher than the 8% and 6% growth reported in international passenger and aircraft traffic respectively. The passenger growth in the country has remained broad-based with 19 out of the top 20 airports exhibiting double-digit y-o-y growth rates. The growth remained robust across both metro cities (y-o-y growth of 17%) and non-metro cities (y-o-y growth of 22%).



