Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION AirAsia India adds 12th aircraft to its fleet As per the PTI report, AirAsia India added one more Airbus A320 plane in its fleet, taking the total number of aircraft to 12, and also announced the launch of services on Jaipur-Hyderabad route from next month. The airline has also added an additional flight on Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata-Bhubaneshwar routes, a release said.



As a part of its fleet expansion plans, AirAsia India has inducted its 12th aircraft, which will be stationed in Bengaluru, the airline said. The Jaipur-Hyderabad flight, being launched in line with the government’s regional connectivity scheme, and the additional services to Bhubaneswar and from Bengaluru and Kolkata will commence operations from September 1, it said.



The bookings for all the new sectors are open for sale from today, it said. “We received good response in less than a month of starting the operations to Bhubaneshwar and are happy to intensify by adding another flight,” said Amar Abrol, MD and CEO, AirAsia India.

