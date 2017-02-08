AirAsia India appoints Deepak Mahendra as CFO

According to a PTI report, AirAsia India appointed Tata group veteran Deepak Mahendra as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect. His appointment confirms media speculation that the Tatas would have a larger say in the running of the low-cost carrier that is mired in attritions at the top level and an ongoing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into allegations of money laundering. Mahendra replaces Ankur Khanna.who quit last month within ten months of joining the airline, after the ED summoned him in connection with the alleged financial wrongdoings at the airline under its earlier head. The ED is probing a T22 crore scam in the airline. Mahendra has been with Tata Power as the chief of corporate finance and accounts since 2008. He started his career with Tata Steel.