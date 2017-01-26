 
AVIATION

Thursday, 26 January, 2017, 17 : 00 PM [IST]

AirAsia India offers 50% discount on round trips
As per the Absolute India report, Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India has started a discount offer of 50% on the return leg of round trips booked via its website and mobile-based application (App). "Tire discount is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile App from January 23 to 29, 2017 for travel between February 1 and April 30, 2017," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday. 

"It (offer) covers flights operated by AirAsia India spanning all destinations including recently added Srinagar and Bagdogra." Tire airline will start flying to Srinagar and Bagdogra from February 19. Currently, the airline flies to 11 destinations with its two hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi.  
 
