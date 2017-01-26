AirAsia India offers 50% discount on round trips

As per the Absolute India report, Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India has started a discount offer of 50% on the return leg of round trips booked via its website and mobile-based application (App). "Tire discount is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile App from January 23 to 29, 2017 for travel between February 1 and April 30, 2017," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.



