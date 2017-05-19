AirAsia X inaugurates daily Mumbai-Bali flight

Budget airline AirAsia X is starting its daily services on Mumbai-Bali route from today deploying the 377 seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the route. The Airbus A330-300 aircraft, will offer 365 seats in economy and the rest 12 as flatbed seats. This also marks the debut of AirAsia in Mumbai as this is the first flight of the group to fly from Mumbai.





The flight departs from Mumbai (BOM) at 2250 hrs and reaches Bali (DPS) at 1045 hrs next day with a stop over at Kuala Lumpur for 1 hour 15 minutes. The return flight service from Bali will commence at 1510 hrs and reach Mumbai at 2135 hrs the same day with the stop over at Kuala Lumpur of 60 minutes.