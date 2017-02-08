Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION airberlin to operate 45% more flights to the USA this year over 2016 Following the expansion of airberlin's route network to include US routes for the upcoming summer season, airberlin now plans to increase its flight programme to the United States by around 45% in Winter 2017/18.



From its hubs in Berlin and Dusseldorf, airberlin will offer a total of 58 non-stop flights per week to the USA when the winter schedule begins in October. The airline is thereby offering a full year flight programme to all of their eight destinations in the US.



Compared to last year, there will be an additional three new destinations from Dusseldorf and a total of 16 weekly flights: Orlando with five flights per week, Boston and San Francisco with four weekly connections each. airberlin is the only airline which flies to these destinations from Dusseldorf. Two additional flights per week will be available on the existing New York route. airberlin will also fly non-stop to Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Myers all year round from Dusseldorf.



For the first time in Winter 2017/18, four flights a week to San Francisco will be departing from Berlin-Tegel. Thanks to these additions in the schedule there will be daily services to San Francisco out of the airberlin hubs, on Sundays even twice a day. Furthermore airberlin will also offer flights from Berlin to New York, Chicago and Miami all year. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



