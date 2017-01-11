Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Airbus BizLab selects 7 start-ups for its business accelerator programme Airbus BizLab has launched the second season of its start-up accelerator programme in Bengaluru in the presence of Jean-Marc Ayrault, French Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development; Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India and Francois Gautier, Consul General of France in Bengaluru. Seven start-ups have been selected for the second season out of 137 applicants from 9 countries.



The overwhelming response to our Bengaluru Call for Applications, the quality of ideas and the passion of entrepreneurs; it’s just quite something. Each start-up we have selected carries the potential to shape the future of aerospace. Our job is to help them realize their potential,” said Bruno Gutierres, Global Head, Airbus BizLab.



The seven start-ups selected for season two are Earth2Orbit from Bengaluru; eFlight from Bengaluru; Neewee from Bengaluru; Stelae Technologies from Bengaluru; SYmbosim from Bengaluru; Accelo from Mumbai and Innovative Binaries from Singapore.



The program is designed for aerospace start-ups as well as any start-up that has a product/solution that can be adapted for the aerospace sector such as Robotics, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality, Supply Chain, FinTech, Gaming, Manufacturing and Image Processing.



Airbus BizLab offers wide-ranging support to early-stage selected projects in the form of a six month acceleration program. Start-ups have access to a large number of Airbus coaches, technical and business experts and mentors in various domains, free hosting, and a Demo Day with Airbus decision makers, venture capitalists, Airbus customers and partners.



