DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Airlines expected to post lower profits in the December quarter Airlines will post lower profits in the December quarter from a year ago as they sold peak season tickets at a discount to counter the demand-dampening effect of demonetisation, analysts and brokerage reports said. As per the Mint report, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, which control 70% of the domestic market, will announce quarterly earnings over the next three weeks.



“The impact of demonetisation was limited to the fact that airlines had to bring forward sales they would have typically announced in mid to early January to November,” said an analyst who declined to be identified. “This meant fares became cheaper.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned INR 500 and 1000 notes on November 8, sparking a cash crunch. Airlines and essential services were exempted from the note ban, but high-value bookings were required to be made together with PAN card details for income tax monitoring. The analyst cited above said airlines were unable to command the kind of steep prices they typically command during the peak travel quarter. This will reflect in lower profits.



“Besides the fact that fares went down 20% compared with last year, profits will also be lower because costs have gone up,” the analyst said. Fuel costs and dollar in the December quarter were up around 10% and 3%, respectively from a year ago this analyst estimated. IndiGo had posted INR 657.29 crore net profit on revenue of INR 4,297.75 crore in the December quarter of 2015-16. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates IndiGo’s net profit at INR 418.7 crore and revenue of INR 5,367.5 crore for the December quarter of this fiscal. The firm will announce its results on January 31. “We expect revenues to increase by 25% year on year, on 35% growth in volumes and 10% decline in average ticket price,” Kotak said in a January 5 report.



Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a January 6 report said it expects IndiGo to post net profit of INR 538.9 crore on revenues of INR 5,153.8 crore. Jet Airways, which had posted INR 467.11 crore net profit on INR 5,636.38 crore of revenue in the December quarter last year, will log INR 271.4 crore net profit on INR 5,814.2 crore revenue, Edelweiss said. The firm will report its results on February 3. SpiceJet, which had INR 238.4 crore net profit on revenue of INR l,472.48 crore last year, is expected to post a net profit of INR 203.9 crore on revenue of INR 1,647.7crore this time, Edelweiss said. The company is yet to set a date for its quarterly earnings. SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh said in mid-January that the quarter will be profitable for the low-fare airline. Domestic air traffic grew in double digits in all three months of the quarter ended December, according to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



