Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Alitalia & Royal Jordanian enter into a codeshare agreement Royal Jordanian and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy, and beyond. On sale for travels beginning on February 6, the agreement will allow Royal Jordanian to expand its offer to Italy by placing its “RJ” flight code on Alitalia’s daily Amman-Rome service, which will resume on March 26, 2017, and on the Italian airline’s connections from Rome to the following 16 domestic destinations: Ancona, Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Reggio Calabria, LameziaTerme, Turin, Trieste, Verona and Venice.



Similarly, the agreement will allow Alitalia to widen its Middle East network by placing its “AZ” flight code on Royal Jordanian’s five weekly flights between Rome and Amman and beyond to Aqaba and Larnaca, Cyprus(codeshare on Amman-Larnaca route on sale from February 2 for travels from February 8).



The code share agreement is bound to boost travel and tourism between Jordan and Italy, giving tourists, businessmen and students more travel options with 12 weekly flights between Rome and Amman. Furthermore, travellers from Italy and Jordan will also benefit from a wider range of new destinations to fly to with a single ticket, such as Aqaba for Alitalia’s travellers or Florence, Venice, Naples and Turin for those flying with Royal Jordanian.



Besides the new codeshare services and more convenient flight connections, RJ's Royal Plus members can earn miles when they fly on a code share flight operated by Alitalia. Also, Alitalia's MilleMiglia members have the opportunity to earn miles when travelling on codeshare flights operated by Royal Jordanian.



