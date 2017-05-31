Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Alliance Air commences Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai route from today Following the operation of first flight between Delhi and Shimla under regional connectivity scheme, Air India’s, wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Air will begin its second flight service under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme on Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai route starting today.



The newly launched flight service will be operated by the 70-seater ATR 72-600 all economy class aircraft. Minister for Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony at Delhi and Gwalior. Air India CMD, Ashwani Lohani will also grace the occasion.



Delhi-Gwalior, Mumbai-Indore and Indore-Mumbai routes will not fall under regional connectivity scheme while benefits of the scheme will apply on other routes that is Gwalior-Delhi with fare of INR 1830, Gwalior-Indore with fare of INR 2500 and Indore-Gwalior with fare of INR 2500.



Operating three days a week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, flight 9I 628 will depart from Delhi at 0950hrs and reach Gwalior at 1050hrs. The onward flight from Gwalior will depart at 1120hrs to reach Indore at 1235hrs and then leave Indore at 1305hrs to land at Mumbai at 1450hrs. Flight 9I 627 on Mumbai-Indore-Gwalior-Delhi route will leave Mumbai at 1030hrs and reach Indore at 1215hrs. The flight will then leave Indore at 1250hrs to reach Gwalior at 1400hrs and furthermore, the flight from Gwalior will leave at 1430hrs and land at Delhi airport at 1530hrs.



