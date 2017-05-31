Alliance Air commences Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai route from today

Following the operation of first flight between
Delhi and Shimla under regional connectivity scheme, Air India’s, wholly
owned subsidiary Alliance Air will begin its second flight service
under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme on
Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai route starting today.
The newly launched flight service will be operated by the
70-seater ATR 72-600 all economy class aircraft. Minister for Rural
Development, Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Chief Guest at the
inaugural ceremony at Delhi and Gwalior. Air India CMD, Ashwani Lohani
will also grace the occasion.
Delhi-Gwalior, Mumbai-Indore and Indore-Mumbai routes will not
fall under regional connectivity scheme while benefits of the scheme
will apply on other routes that is Gwalior-Delhi with fare of INR 1830,
Gwalior-Indore with fare of INR 2500 and Indore-Gwalior with fare of INR
2500.
Operating three days a week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,
flight 9I 628 will depart from Delhi at 0950hrs and reach Gwalior at
1050hrs. The onward flight from Gwalior will depart at 1120hrs to reach
Indore at 1235hrs and then leave Indore at 1305hrs to land at Mumbai at
1450hrs. Flight 9I 627 on Mumbai-Indore-Gwalior-Delhi route will leave
Mumbai at 1030hrs and reach Indore at 1215hrs. The flight will then
leave Indore at 1250hrs to reach Gwalior at 1400hrs and furthermore, the
flight from Gwalior will leave at 1430hrs and land at Delhi airport at
1530hrs.