Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Alternative Mechanism to decide the future of Air India’s brand name: RN Choubey RN Choubey, Secretary to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India (GoI) has stated that the decision on what will happen to the brand name of Air India shall be taken by the Alternative Mechanism (AM). "We may have a view on brand name but that is a decision to be made by the Alternative Mechanism. Are we going to insist on the brand name being retained? Will we give them (private players) the freedom? (on the name). That is a decision to be taken by the AM," he said.



Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, GoI emphasised that the brand name has both sentimental and economical value. "The economically sensible thing to do and the sentimental thing to do will be to keep the Air India brand. The brand has a value as well as from emotional, sentimental and national perspective it has value. So, we think that anybody who would be interested in Air India would be interest in the brand as well," he said.



With the decision of the Cabinet to grant in- principle approval for divestment of the national carrier, Air India's history has come full circle.



It was nationalised in 1953 because it was perceived as a matter of national prestige. The government is now mulling selling its stakes because of its massive debt of INR 52,000 crore.



(Source: PTI)





