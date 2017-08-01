Amadeus India to spread its footprint into smaller cities with new airports under RCS

Technology provider Amadeus India will look at growing its presence to Tier- II and III cities in the country riding on the new wave of regional connectivity scheme (RCS), UDAN. As new airports get operational in smaller cities, a new breed of travel agencies will get established around these airports to service the travel aspirations of people from these destinations. This naturally will open up new market opportunities for technology companies which support travel agencies to connect to the global distribution systems, feels Amadeus India. “40 to 50 new airports are proposed under the new regional connectivity scheme. We expect a whole new bunch of travel agencies opening shops in these destinations. They need to make bookings both outbound and inbound. In order to tap this emerging market, we will expand our network of offices to these smaller cities,” said Rakesh Bansal, CEO, Amadeus India. Currently, Amadeus India is present in 45 locations across India.

Talking about the technology changes and challenges that pose to trade in general and industry in particular, Bansal said that their continuous endeavour has been to hand-hold the industry through innovative products and solutions to cope up and even ahead of the curve in terms of technology changes. In order to service the growing smart phone consumers, Amadeus has rolled out Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, a 100% GUI-based software, early this year. “Amadeus Selling Platform Connect is an anytime anywhere front office solution. We have piloted this product to the first set of 500 agents in India. By the end of this year the new mobile platform will be rolled out across the country,” Bansal said.



