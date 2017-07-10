Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Amadeus launches ‘Destination Content’ for tours, airport transfers & ferries in APAC Amadeus has launched Amadeus Destination Content, a marketplace that allows travel agents to book and purchase destination content via their preferred booking platform - Amadeus Selling Platform Connect. Through partnerships with City Discovery, TurboJET, World Airport Transfer, and Jayride, Amadeus Destination Content offers in excess of 9,000 unique tours and activities, airport transfers for more than 1,000 airports worldwide, and ferry services for major destinations in Asia Pacific.



Amadeus Destination Content offers travel agents access all the content in one marketplace, thus saving time. Also, the prices in Amadeus Destination Content are up to 10% lower than the retail price.



Frédéric Barou, Vice President, Travel Channels, Products & Operations, Asia Pacific, Amadeus, said, “Online tours and attraction gross bookings will more than double from USD 9 billion in 2015 to USD 21 billion in 2020.2 We are excited to bring our new Destination Content marketplace to the region as it will bring huge benefits to both travel agents and travellers. Amadeus Destination Content will empower travel agents to deliver the right content to travellers at the right time, shaping one-of-a-kind travel experiences for travellers at every point of their journey.”



The Amadeus Destination Content has already been launched in the Philippines and is gradually being rolled-out in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



