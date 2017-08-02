Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Arun Jaitley pitches for early decision on disinvestment of Air India As per the IANS report, Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance, Government of India on Tuesday yet again pitched for an early decision on disinvestment of Air India, saying the government has to decide "what to do with it"."Aviation in the country has become a personal choice.We have to decide what to do withAir India. For the next few years this sector will expand radically," he said in the Lok Sabha replying to a debate on the Supplementary Demands for Grants 2017-18.



He sought to suggest that the government cannot keep collecting taxes for a company whose accumulated losses was around INR 50,000 crore. He said that as far as Air India was concerned its international operations had certain percentage of market share while domestically it was 15-16%.

