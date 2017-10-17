Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Austrian Airlines announces new Winter Flight Schedule 2017/18 Austrian Airlines will initiate flight service to the Seychelles starting with its winter 2017/18 flight schedule. As of October 25, 2017, Austrian will fly non-stop every Wednesday from Vienna to the vacation island in the Indian Ocean, returning to Vienna on Thursdays. As a result, the airline will now offer a total of five long-haul warm water destinations in its route network.



The airline will be flying one time per week to Havana, Colombo and Mahé in the Seychelles. The Maldives will be served up to two times a week and Mauritius up to three times a week directly from Vienna. In addition, Austrian Airlines is further expanding bilateral flight traffic to neighboring countries compared to the 2016/17 winter flight schedule. The new 2017/18 winter flight schedule will be valid starting on October 29, 2017.



The carrier is expanding bilateral flight traffic between Austria and Germany, offering an additional 49 weekly flights compared to the previous 2016/17 winter flight schedule. Compared to last winter, Austrian Airlines will fly fourteen times more to Berlin, and will operate as many as 40 flights each week thee. The flight offering to Dusseldorf will be increased by eleven flights per week to a total of 29.



Up to 47 direct flights will be operated from Vienna to Frankfurt, an addition of seven weekly flights. On balance, Austria's red-white-red flag carrier will offer up to 342 flights per week to connect Austria and Germany starting on October 29, 2017, including up to 119 flights from Austria's federal provinces and 223 from the Austrian Airlines hub in Vienna. An additional 17 flights will be operated each week from Vienna to Zurich to increase the total to 44 direct flights. With 16 weekly flights to Basel and 26 to Geneva, the national carrier now offers 86 flight connections per week to Switzerland.



