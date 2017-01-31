Austrian Airlines to serve 18 weekly flights from Vienna to Teheran, Isfahan & Shiraz

Starting on July 2, 2017, Austrian Airlines will
take off four times a week to the Iranian metropolis of Shiraz. The
airline will serve this route Vienna-Isfahan-Shiraz, leaving Vienna on
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to make an interim stopover in
Isfahan.
In addition to existing services of up to 14 weekly
flights to Teheran and four weekly flights to Isfahan, Austrian Airlines
is further expanding its portfolio of destinations in Iran, adding
Shiraz.
“No other airline in Western Europe offers 18 weekly flights to
Iran. Here we are number one”, says Andreas Otto, CCO, Austrian
Airlines.
Austrian Airlines will offer flights to Shiraz throughout the
entire year. Flight time to Shiraz is some six hours. Tickets are
available starting at EUR 629 round trip including taxes and charges.