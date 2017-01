Home Aviation Details AVIATION Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 8.6% As per the PTI report, Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by a steep 8.6%. ATF or jet fuel price was hiked by INR 4,161 per kilolitre (kl), or 8.6%, to INR 52,540.63 per kl in Delhi. The hike comes on back of a 3.7% cut in rates last month.



Oil firms revise rates of ATF and cooking gas on 1st of every month based on oil price and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.







