Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Beijing Capital Airlines sings Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreement with Hahn Air Beijing Capital Airlines (JD) has signed an Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreement (IET) with Germany’s Hahn Air, which will allow the former to sell its flights even in markets where it is not participating in the local BSP. Travel agents worldwide using the Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) namely Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre, Travelsky, Apollo, Worldspan, Axess or Infini can issue the services of Beijing Capital Airlines on Hahn Air’s HR-169 ticket under the IATA code JD.



“Beijing Capital Airlines is our 12th interline partner from the People’s Republic of China”, said Steve Knackstedt, VP, Airline Business Group, Hahn Air. “With Beijing Capital Airlines we are adding a wealth of new routes and destinations to cater to the demand of passengers worldwide. We are happy to support our more than 100,000 travel agent partners in 190 countries with another key player in China which is now available for ticketing on our HR-169 ticket in all major GDSs.”



Based at China's Beijing Airport (PEK), Beijing Capital Airlines operates a fleet of 78 Airbus aircraft and flies more than 200 domestic and international routes. Its network spans 73 destinations in 10 countries, including Madrid, Moscow, Sydney, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.



