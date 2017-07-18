Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Bird Information Systems partners with Nepal Airlines to provide Internet Booking Engine Bird Information Systems Private limited (BIS), part of Bird Group, automated aviation and travel related software solutions provider, announced its partnership with Nepal Airlines Corporation to provide them with its Internet Booking Engine (IBE).



Under this long-term agreement, Bird Information Systems will provide a booking platform that will deliver timely, accurate and reliable processing of Internet Booking transactions for Nepal Airlines Corporation. The service will be provided for B2B as well as B2C channels via technologically advanced, user-friendly solutions built on scalable enterprise level architecture. These services can be upgraded with additional modules to accommodate enhanced functionalities as the airline evolves.



Amrit Man Shrestha, IT Chief and Communication, Nepal Airlines Corporation, said, “By collaborating with Bird Information Systems we have ensured that we not only get a highly efficient and manageable booking platform that enables our passengers and travel agents to book through the Internet, but also Bird Group’s seamless support to implement and maintain the services that will enable us to maximise its reach and utilisation. We consider this a significant move in our future plans to place Nepal Airlines Corporation in an advantageous position in today’s aviation industry.”



Rajesh Suri, Executive Vice President – Business Development, Bird Group said, “We are extremely proud to be associated with the national airline of Nepal and will continue our endeavour in providing reliable services to them and further building on our partnership with Nepal Airlines Corporation. At Bird Group, we believe in adding value not only through our technically superior solutions and products at the same time being a true extension to our customer’s core business. Through this partnership will allow travellers as well as travel agents the convenience of making online reservations for Nepal Airlines Corporation.”



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter