Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Boeing delivers Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner Boeing and Korean Air celebrated the delivery of the airline's first 787-9 Dreamliner. The Seoul-based carrier will be the first Korean carrier to operate the 787-9 Dreamliner in the country. The airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights to Jeju from Seoul (Gimpo) for a month as part of the required certification period, before launching long-haul international routes to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich later this year.



"The 787 Dreamliner will be a key member of Korean Air's fleet as we continue to introduce next-generation airplanes to our customers," said Walter Cho, President of Korean Air. "The aircraft is fuel efficient, quiet, has lower operating costs and is spacious and very elegant. The cabin features are impressive and will ensure maximum comfort for Korean Air's passengers."



Korean Air is scheduled to introduce five 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this year with another five joining the fleet by 2019. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is the second member of the super-efficient, passenger-pleasing 787 family. Both the 787-8 and 787-9 bring the economics of large jets to the middle of the market, with 20% less fuel use and 20 percent fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace. At 20 feet (6 meters) longer than the 787-8, the 787-9 extends the family in capacity and range, flying more passengers and more cargo farther.



Korean Air has a fleet of 175 aircraft.



