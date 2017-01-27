Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Boeing launches Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru Boeing announced the formal launch of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru. Hundreds of local Boeing employees will work to support Boeing – including Information Technology & Data Analytics, Engineering, Research & Technology, and Test. BIETC will leverage a talented pool of employees to increase productivity and long-term competitiveness to support Boeing’s engineering growth in strong global markets like India.



“When we look for regions of competitiveness for the company around the world, we look at building cost, capability and market access advantages,” said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India. “In India we see a true path towards a mutual partnership for success, and the launch of BIETC is a major step in that direction.”



“The BIETC and the talented people who work here are strengthening Boeing’s efforts to innovate, compete and win by providing contributions in key technology areas that make our products and services more capable and more valuable,” said Greg Hyslop, Chief Technology Officer, Boeing and Senior Vice President, Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology.



“Boeing IT has been working in India with Tier-1 suppliers for many years,” said Ted Colbert, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Information & Analytics, Boeing. “The new center is instrumental in promoting the digital transformation of Boeing by utilizing India’s talent seamlessly with our U.S. teams.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter