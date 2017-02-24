Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Bombardier terms India as high potential market for commercial aviation Aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier is eyeing India as a high potential market for commercial airplanes, especially for improving regional air connectivity.



Terming India’s National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) as an “important step in the right direction,” Francois Cognard, VP, Sales, South Asia & Australasia, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said, “We are impressed with India’s NCAP, especially its focus on infrastructure and Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The policy offers ample opportunities to aircraft companies to create a dedicated focus in this market, and shows the intent of the government to improve commercial aviation and creates confidence to lessors for placing their aircraft in India.”



Cognard said that India enjoys huge volume of outbound air traffic; however, there are ample opportunities for Bombardier in the direction of regional connectivity and operating secondary routes. “Our biggest customer in India is SpiceJet with 17 Bombardier turboprops in its fleet. We are open to working with carriers in India that are looking at enhancing operations to regional airports,” Cognard said.



Agreeing that India is a price-sensitive market, he said that the number of seats on a plane drives the cost for an airline. India being a market that is dominated by a few players in the aircraft space, Cognard believes that is opportunity for Bombardier to grow as their focus is on short-haul operations.



Currently, 17 Bombardier Q400s are in service with SpiceJet with 78 all-economy seating. “We offer the flexibility of 86 seats in a single or dual class configuration, and will be offering a 90 seat all economy configuration as well. Passengers can enjoy comfortable leg space of 29 inches in an 86-seat turboprop, and 28 inches in a 90-seat turboprop,” he said.



The recently launched New Delhi-based airline, Zoom Air has also deployed Bombardier CRJ 200s on its domestic routes.



