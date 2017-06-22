Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION British Airways announces double baggage Student Offer until Sept 30 British Airways announced its annual offer for students travelling to the UK in the World Traveller economy class and World Traveller Plus premium economy. The offer entitles each passenger to check an extra piece of luggage weighing up to 23kg, in addition to the current allowance of one checked bag of up to 23kg.



Moreover, students can enjoy up to 10% discount when they book tickets in the World Traveller and World Traveller Plus cabins. Students heading to Canada and the U.S. can also enjoy up to 7% off in economy and premium economy cabins. This special offer is available for booking on the official website only on or before September 30, 2017 and is valid for outbound travel from until September 30, 2017.



Robert Williams, British Airways, Head of Sales - Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said, “Packing for school can be stressful for many students (and their parents!) as there is just so much they wish to bring with them. To help ease this headache, we are proud to continue with the tradition of supporting our students with a more generous baggage allowance.”



British Airways is also offering full refunds with no penalty charged to students whose visa applications are rejected by their national embassies. Students are only required to cancel the booking prior to departure and provide a statement from the embassy stating that the visa has been denied or rejected. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



