DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION British Airways checks-in about 2 lakh travellers at The First Wing since inaugural Since The First Wing opened on April 5, the new exclusive check-in area for British Airways’ First, Gold Executive Club and oneworld Emerald customers at London Heathrow Terminal 5 has welcomed nearly 200,000 travellers through the dedicated security channel leading directly into the Galleries First lounge and Concorde Room. The actual volume of customers through First Wing between April 5 and July 24, 2017 was 199,200.



That’s around 1,800 customers a day transferring through The First Wing from check-in to the lounge. The smoothness and convenience of the innovation has resulted in great customer feedback and has also reduced the number of customers travelling through the normal security search areas, delivering a benefit for all fliers.



British Airways is continuing to invest in other improvements to First, including a refresh of its flagship Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5 to be unveiled in October 2017. The lounge, which is exclusively for First customers will receive an updated look and feel, as well as improvements to the terrace area.



Additionally, new Liberty London amenity kits will take to the skies at the end of July. The kits feature prints from Liberty’s vintage textile archive. The ladies’ version features an eye-catching print called ‘Indiana’ flower pattern in a range of blues, while the male amenity kits showcases a more understated black and grey paisley design called ‘Arundel’.



Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO, British Airways’ said, “We know that our First customers are used to the very best in life and have very exacting standards. They rightly expect every part of their journey with us to cater to their needs, so we’ve focused on areas that we know matter to them. First Wing enables them to maximise their time, whisking from kerb to lounge through the fast track security channel. We’ve paid attention to the details that make a difference on board too, through elements such as the updated Liberty amenity kits and the ability to pre-order a preferred meal.



"From the feedback we've received from our First fliers, these changes are making a real difference to their experience, driving great customer reaction and there's more to come with the revamped Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5, due to be unveiled this October." Cruz added.



