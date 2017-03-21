Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION British Airways launches on business #BusinessTakesOff challenge for SMEs British Airways announced the #BusinessTakesOff challenge to encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of the airline’s On Business loyalty programme to maximise their travel budget and expenses. Launched on March 8, 2017, eligible participants can submit their entries till April 5, 2017.



SMEs are only required to sign up to the On Business loyalty programme and answer a simple question. Five best responses will be selected by Samir Modi, Managing Director, Modi Enterprises and the winners will each win one Club World business class return ticket to London. The prize tickets are valid for travel between May 1 and December 31, 2017.



Robert Williams, Head of Sales - Asia Pacific and the Middle East, British Airways said, "Business travel helps all businesses to break down barriers, especially those in the dynamic SME sector as they look to establish themselves and grow. Since the launch of our revitalised programme in 2015, we have helped businesses reach new potentials far and wide. The loyalty programme is simple to understand, easy to use, and saves travel costs while rewarding members generously."



