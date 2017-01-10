Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION British Airways’ rolls out New Year Special Bonanza Offer Great value fares to the UK from just INR 38,340 British Airways’ announced its New Year special bonanza offering an all-inclusive return ticket from India to the UK starting from just INR 38,340, there has never been a better time than now to travel to the UK. Travellers planning to visit the USA and Canada can enjoy the all-inclusive fares to New York from just INR 57,960.



The special bonanza offer is available for booking on ba.com from January 10 until midnight of January 31, 2017, and is valid for travel between January 16 and December 31, 2017.



Moran Birger, Regional General Manager, South Asia British Airways’ said, “There are so many great reasons to travel now, in particular to the UK given the current favourable exchange rate. Travellers from India should seize the moment and book themselves a trip to celebrate the New Year, and with the long travel window, they can also plan ahead for their holidays throughout the year.”



The offer extends to all World Traveller economy class, World Traveller Plus premium economy and Club World business class flights between India, London and New York.



