Friday, 10 November, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

Brussels Airlines to consolidate Mumbai route before connecting to Delhi
By P Krishna Kumar | New Delhi
Brussels Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, which opened a new connection between Brussels and Mumbai in March this year, will be focusing on route consolidation before opening additional ones, especially Brussels–Delhi, in India.Started with 5 weekly flights between Brussels and Mumbai for the summer season in March, the airline has added one more frequency from October 27 for the winter schedule.

“We have a 3-year business plan for Mumbai route. At this stage we have no plans to open the Delhi route. Delhi is in our long-term plan,” said Patrick Roofthooft, Director-Commercial Development, Brussels Airlines, while speaking to TravelBiz Monitor in Delhi. “The summer schedule was in line with our plan with an average load factor of 80%,” he added.

Currently, Brussels Airlines is the only carrier which connects the Belgium capital of Brussels with India. The airline operates Airbus 330 fleet with 3-class configuration of Business, Premium Economy and Economy seats on the route.

Because of the high-value business travel that happens between the two diamond trading hubs of Gujarat in India and Antwerp in Belgium, the airline has been able to attract a healthy mix of FIT and Business travellers since commencing operations. The carrier has a code-share agreement with Air India on Ahmedabad–Mumbai route and an interline arrangement with Air India and Jet Airways in India.
 
