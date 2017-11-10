Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Brussels Airlines to consolidate Mumbai route before connecting to Delhi Brussels Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, which opened a new connection between Brussels and Mumbai in March this year, will be focusing on route consolidation before opening additional ones, especially Brussels–Delhi, in India.Started with 5 weekly flights between Brussels and Mumbai for the summer season in March, the airline has added one more frequency from October 27 for the winter schedule.



“We have a 3-year business plan for Mumbai route. At this stage we have no plans to open the Delhi route. Delhi is in our long-term plan,” said Patrick Roofthooft, Director-Commercial Development, Brussels Airlines, while speaking to TravelBiz Monitor in Delhi. “The summer schedule was in line with our plan with an average load factor of 80%,” he added.



Currently, Brussels Airlines is the only carrier which connects the Belgium capital of Brussels with India. The airline operates Airbus 330 fleet with 3-class configuration of Business, Premium Economy and Economy seats on the route.



Because of the high-value business travel that happens between the two diamond trading hubs of Gujarat in India and Antwerp in Belgium, the airline has been able to attract a healthy mix of FIT and Business travellers since commencing operations. The carrier has a code-share agreement with Air India on Ahmedabad–Mumbai route and an interline arrangement with Air India and Jet Airways in India. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter