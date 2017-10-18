Carlson Wagonlit Travel announces multi-year distribution agreement with British Airways & Iberia

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) announced a
multi-year distribution agreement with British Airways (BA) and Iberia
Airlines (IB), enabling CWT customers to avoid the airlines' proposed
surcharge on bookings created within participating global distribution
systems (GDS) that agree to these terms with IAG. The agreement,
effective November 1, 2017, applies to CWT business travel and leisure
clients. CWT continues to work with all key parties to provide further
surcharge-free BA and IB content for its customers.
“This agreement further strengthens our long-standing
partnership with BA and IB and highlights our mutual commitment to the
concept of new distribution capabilities (NDC) to drive improved product
differentiation," said Brian Mogler, Senior Vice President, Global
Supplier Management, CWT. "While we believe GDSs provide the best
technology platform available for CWT to enable best-in-market user
experience and operating efficiency, we will continue to monitor and
assess new technologies and capabilities.”
Ian Luck, Head of Distribution at British Airways, said, “We are
delighted with this new agreement which will bring both immediate and
longer term benefits. We are particularly pleased with the strong
undertaking CWT has made to work collaboratively with us, GDSs and other
technology partners in delivering NDC content and other benefits to our
customers.”
In May 2017 International Airlines Group (parent company of BA
and IB) announced it would add a US$10 ‘distribution technology charge’
on each airline fare component of a booking, effective 1 November 2017. A
fare component is a portion of a journey, or itinerary, between two
consecutive fare breaks, or legs so, for example, a round trip ticket
typically contains two fare components and therefore would have an IAG
surcharge of US$20.