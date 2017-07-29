 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Saturday, 29 July, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

Cathay Dragon introduces self-printing web generated boarding cards in Kolkata
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Cathay Dragon became the first international airline to introduce self-printing web generated boarding cards at Kolkata Airport. The online check-in feature allows passengers to check-in and print their boarding cards forty-eight hours to one hour prior to their flight.

Passengers eligible for lounge access will be able to view their invitations on the boarding card. Any International passenger, with a web generated boarding card will be required to report to the Cathay Dragon counters for check-in of baggage and verification of travel documents only.

On this occasion, Rajesh Menon, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, “We are confident our passengers will benefit with the introduction of self-printing web generated boarding cards. It will help reduce check-in time and they will experience shorter queues making the entire process swift.”

He further added, “At every step, we are striving to provide a seamless experience to our customers. With the introduction of new retrofits on Cathay Dragon aircrafts last year, passengers from Kolkata can not only travel at ease but also have a comfortable experience during check-in, enabling them to enjoy a life well travelled.”
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd