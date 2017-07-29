Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Dragon introduces self-printing web generated boarding cards in Kolkata Cathay Dragon became the first international airline to introduce self-printing web generated boarding cards at Kolkata Airport. The online check-in feature allows passengers to check-in and print their boarding cards forty-eight hours to one hour prior to their flight.



Passengers eligible for lounge access will be able to view their invitations on the boarding card. Any International passenger, with a web generated boarding card will be required to report to the Cathay Dragon counters for check-in of baggage and verification of travel documents only.



On this occasion, Rajesh Menon, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, “We are confident our passengers will benefit with the introduction of self-printing web generated boarding cards. It will help reduce check-in time and they will experience shorter queues making the entire process swift.”



He further added, “At every step, we are striving to provide a seamless experience to our customers. With the introduction of new retrofits on Cathay Dragon aircrafts last year, passengers from Kolkata can not only travel at ease but also have a comfortable experience during check-in, enabling them to enjoy a life well travelled.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter