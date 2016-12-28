Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific & Air Canada to introduce codeshare services Offer reciprocal mileage accrual & redemption benefits Air Canada will offer code share services to an additional eight cities in Southeast Asia on flights operated by Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon connecting with Air Canada’s double daily services to Hong Kong from Toronto and Vancouver. Air Canada will place its code on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights to Manila, Cebu, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.



When travelling on these services, members of Cathay Pacific’s travel and lifestyle rewards program, Asia Miles, and Air Canada’s loyalty program, Aeroplan, will be eligible to earn and redeem miles on the above mentioned codeshare routes.



Ivan Chu, Chief Executive, Cathay Pacific said, “Our new codeshare agreement with Air Canada significantly broadens the Canadian network and connectivity for our customers, increasing our reach and expanding choices. Canada is a key destination for Cathay Pacific – the launch of our non-stop service to Vancouver in 1983 marked our very first route to North America – and we look forward to working together with Air Canada and welcoming guests from the airline onto our flights soon.”



Rajesh Menon, Regional Manager, Sales & Marketing, South Asia, Cathay Pacific said, “The new codeshare agreement with Air Canada is a step for us to expand our Canadian network and connectivity. In summer 2017 we will also be introducing three extra weekly flights from Vancouver to Hong Kong. Together this will give our customers a wider choice while booking with us. Along with a shared commitment to offer unparalleled services to our customers, through this collaboration we will offer various travel options, mileage accrual and redemption benefits. Canada is a key destination for the Indian market, especially from North India and with these initiatives we aim to provide a ‘Life Well Travelled’ experience to our customers.”



This agreement with Cathay Pacific will offer Air Canada customers more travel options and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits when travelling to many important destinations in Southeast Asia," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada. "It is a strategic co-operation of mutual benefit and underscores our commitment to offer our customers the very highest quality and service connecting Canada and the world. We look forward to introducing Air Canada codeshare service on Cathay Pacific's flights and welcoming Cathay Pacific's customers on our flights beginning in the New Year.



