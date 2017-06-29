Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific announces codeshare with MIAT Mongolian Airlines Cathay Pacific and MIAT Mongolian Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement which is set to benefit the customers of both airlines.



Starting July 12, 2017, Cathay Pacific will place its “CX” code on MIAT’s four-times weekly service between Hong Kong and Ulaanbaatar, the vibrant and historic Mongolian capital, providing its customers with a new, direct link to one of the most unique and fastest-growing destinations in Asia. At the same time, MIAT Mongolian Airlines will place its “OM” code on selected Cathay Pacific services between Hong Kong and Singapore, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.



Eligible MIAT customers connecting on Cathay Pacific flights via its Hong Kong hub can choose to relax at one of the airline’s premium lounges conveniently located at Terminal 1 at Hong Kong International Airport. These include The Wing, The Cabin, The Bridge and the much-lauded lounges at The Pier, which have been designed to embody Cathay Pacific’s philosophy of a Life Well Travelled.



Paul Loo, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Cathay Pacific welcomed the new partnership, saying the agreement underlines the airline’s commitment to provide its customers with enhanced connectivity to an ever-increasing number of new destinations.



“We are very happy to work with MIAT Mongolian Airlines in adding Ulaanbaatar to our expanding global network,” he said. “Mongolia is an attractive destination in that it appeals to both tourists and business travellers alike thanks to its pristine natural landscapes, rich culture and rapid development. Ulaanbaatar is quickly making a name for itself as an important business hub, one which we expect to grow on the back of this new agreement.”



Tamir Tumurbaatar, President and CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines added, "This is a winning step for both airlines and will provide our passengers with convenient access to Singapore and Australia via the super hub in Hong Kong. The codeshare and interline agreement brings advantages for the passengers of both MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Cathay Pacific because our route networks complement each other perfectly. This cooperation is very significant for our landlocked country's national flag carrier."



