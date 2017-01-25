Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific brings the ‘Price Promise’ to India Cathay Pacific Group announced launch of the ‘Price Promise’ proposition in India. It is simply the commitment of offering the cheapest fares available via the Cathay Pacific or Cathay Dragon website. The customers can be confident of finding the best deals on the airline website. One can lodge a price match claim before midnight on the same day should they find an identical fare at a lower price on another legitimate website and claim the difference.



Rajesh Menon, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager – South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways said, “Digital mediums are a part of our everyday life in everything we do, a very visible trend in India with a shift towards digital sales. This also holds true for flight bookings and forms a major chunk of our business. We’re bringing a promise to our digital customers in India, the assurance of providing the best and cheapest fares available, through our website. This proposition has been launched to further strengthen the trust they have with Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon Airways. The aim is to provide our passengers a #LifeWellTravelled experience throughout their journey – starting from when they are planning their trip.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter